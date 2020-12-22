In the latest trading session, 87,563,046 Naked Brand Group Limited(NASDAQ:NAKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.23 Million. NAKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1278.95% off its 52-week high of $2.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.0661, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.21% up since then. When we look at Naked Brand Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 105.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.59 Million.

Analysts give the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NAKD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Instantly NAKD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.245 on Friday, Dec 18 added 22.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Naked Brand Group Limited earnings to increase by 58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.4% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares while 0.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.82%. There are 10 institutions holding the Naked Brand Group Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 1.03 Million NAKD shares worth $115.26 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 532.99 Thousand shares worth $59.43 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

