In the latest trading session, 10,934,869 Macy’s, Inc.(NYSE:M) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.14 changing hands around -$0.32 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.14 Billion. M’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.14% off its 52-week high of $18.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.8% up since then. When we look at Macy’s, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.71 Million.

Analysts give the Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended M as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Macy’s, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Although M has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.97- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 7.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 110.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, M’s forecast low is $3 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -70.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Macy’s, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +46.29% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Macy’s, Inc. will drop -95.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.47 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Macy’s, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $4.2 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.34 Billion and $3.01 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Macy’s, Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.82% per year.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Macy’s, Inc. shares while 83.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.35%. There are 519 institutions holding the Macy’s, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.77% of the shares, roughly 45.87 Million M shares worth $261.47 Million.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.3% or 35.09 Million shares worth $200.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AMG Yacktman Fd and AMG Yacktman Focused Fd. With 19500000 shares estimated at $111.15 Million under it, the former controlled 6.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Yacktman Focused Fd held about 2.9% of the shares, roughly 9Million shares worth around $51.3 Million.

