In the latest trading session, 2,584,177 BioCardia, Inc.(NASDAQ:BCDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.78 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.98 Million. BCDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.51% off its 52-week high of $8.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.47% up since then. When we look at BioCardia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 Million.

Analysts give the BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BCDA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BioCardia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.60-5 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 56.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 240.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCDA’s forecast low is $7 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +402.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioCardia, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +74.19% over the past 6 months, a -36.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioCardia, Inc. will rise +37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -83.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BioCardia, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $100Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $215Million and $38Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 163.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for BioCardia, Inc. earnings to increase by 20.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.78% of BioCardia, Inc. shares while 8.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.45%. There are 9 institutions holding the BioCardia, Inc. stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.6% of the shares, roughly 659.36 Thousand BCDA shares worth $1.5 Million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.87% or 333Thousand shares worth $755.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

