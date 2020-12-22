In the latest trading session, 2,988,633 Yalla Group Limited(NYSE:YALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.9 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.56 Billion. YALA’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.5% off its 52-week high of $23.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.03% up since then. When we look at Yalla Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Analysts give the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended YALA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need a downside of -38.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YALA’s forecast low is $8 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -55.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Yalla Group Limited earnings to increase by 397.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored