In the latest trading session, 2,319,732 Super League Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changing hands around $0.46 or 0.2% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.73 Million. SLGG’s current price is a discount, trading about -135.51% off its 52-week high of $6.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.9% up since then. When we look at Super League Gaming, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 596.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 435.48 Million.

Analysts give the Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SLGG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Super League Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Instantly SLGG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.77-0 on Monday, Dec 21 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 497.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLGG’s forecast low is $4 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super League Gaming, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +8.24% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super League Gaming, Inc. will rise +47.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $800Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Super League Gaming, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.05 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $262Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 205.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Super League Gaming, Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8% of Super League Gaming, Inc. shares while 9.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.64%. There are 30 institutions holding the Super League Gaming, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.15% of the shares, roughly 178.63 Thousand SLGG shares worth $326.89 Thousand.

1492 Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 114.96 Thousand shares worth $210.38 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. With 158855 shares estimated at $290.7 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 50Thousand shares worth around $91.5 Thousand.

