In the latest trading session, 1,172,302 Kirkland’s, Inc.(NASDAQ:KIRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.3 changing hands around $0.9 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $289.39 Million. KIRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.64% off its 52-week high of $20.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 97.24% up since then. When we look at Kirkland’s, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Analysts give the Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KIRK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kirkland’s, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIRK’s forecast low is $18 with $32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kirkland’s, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +619.86% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kirkland’s, Inc. will rise +309.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kirkland’s, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $121Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $209.41 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42%. The 2020 estimates are for Kirkland’s, Inc. earnings to increase by 122.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.05% of Kirkland’s, Inc. shares while 46.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.63%. There are 53 institutions holding the Kirkland’s, Inc. stock share, with Osmium Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.44% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million KIRK shares worth $11.05 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.4% or 911.8 Thousand shares worth $7.49 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 320581 shares estimated at $2.78 Million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 266.52 Thousand shares worth around $2.19 Million.

