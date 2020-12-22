In the latest trading session, 2,282,209 Genprex, Inc.(NASDAQ:GNPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.98 changing hands around $0.42 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $157.68 Million. GNPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.63% off its 52-week high of $7.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the current value is an impressive 93.97% up since then. When we look at Genprex, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 653.41 Million.
Analysts give the Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GNPX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genprex, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.
Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNPX’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 75.88% for it to hit the projected low.
Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Genprex, Inc. earnings to increase by 26%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.07% of Genprex, Inc. shares while 17.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.67%. There are 77 institutions holding the Genprex, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million GNPX shares worth $6.41 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 442.59 Thousand shares worth $1.49 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 667251 shares estimated at $2.16 Million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 293.69 Thousand shares worth around $986.8 Thousand.
