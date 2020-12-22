In the latest trading session, 12,746,583 Baidu, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $193.08 changing hands around $0.39 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.86 Billion. BIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.03% off its 52-week high of $202.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.53% up since then. When we look at Baidu, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 Million.

Analysts give the Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BIDU as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Baidu, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.64.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $202.79 on Monday, Dec 21 added 4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +56.56% over the past 6 months, a 20.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baidu, Inc. will drop -29.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Baidu, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.99 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.13 Billion and $3.22 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29%. The 2020 estimates are for Baidu, Inc. earnings to decrease by -91.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.37% per year.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Baidu, Inc. shares while 68.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.14%. There are 1018 institutions holding the Baidu, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.6% of the shares, roughly 12.54 Million BIDU shares worth $1.59 Billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.87% or 10.55 Million shares worth $1.33 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5123945 shares estimated at $648.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 4.61 Million shares worth around $550.09 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored