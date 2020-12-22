In the latest trading session, 7,370,362 Antero Resources Corporation(NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.52 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.48 Billion. AR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.81% off its 52-week high of $5.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.41% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.63 Million.

Analysts give the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended AR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.63-1 on Monday, Dec 21 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.28, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AR’s forecast low is $3.75 with $7.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +95.05% over the past 6 months, a 344.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -32.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise +250%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $974.33 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.05 Billion and $1.32 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 11.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.55% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 83.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.72%. There are 268 institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.58% of the shares, roughly 23.06 Million AR shares worth $63.42 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 17.93 Million shares worth $49.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11622230 shares estimated at $45.56 Million under it, the former controlled 4.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 8.28 Million shares worth around $22.77 Million.

