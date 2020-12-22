Analysts give the InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NSPR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. InspireMD, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 157.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NSPR’s forecast low is $0.7 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +203.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 112.12% for it to hit the projected low.

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InspireMD, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -36.1% over the past 6 months, a -91.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InspireMD, Inc. will rise +89.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InspireMD, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.01 Million and $1.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for InspireMD, Inc. earnings to increase by 71.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.03% of InspireMD, Inc. shares while 2.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.2%. There are 18 institutions holding the InspireMD, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 243.9 Thousand NSPR shares worth $77.39 Thousand.

Wedbush Securities Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 230.51 Thousand shares worth $73.14 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. With 25000 shares estimated at $7.93 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 5Thousand shares worth around $1.97 Thousand.

