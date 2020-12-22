In the latest trading session, 1,178,725 Herman Miller, Inc.(NASDAQ:MLHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.84 changing hands around -$1.13 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.99 Billion. MLHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.52% off its 52-week high of $43.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.39, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.48% up since then. When we look at Herman Miller, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.53 Million.

Analysts give the Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MLHR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Herman Miller, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) trade information

Although MLHR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $41.42- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 18.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MLHR’s forecast low is $44 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Herman Miller, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.39% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Herman Miller, Inc. will drop -28.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.8% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Herman Miller, Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MLHR Dividends

Herman Miller, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 16 – March 22, 2021. The 2.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.14% per year.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.7% of Herman Miller, Inc. shares while 86.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.27%. There are 376 institutions holding the Herman Miller, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.37% of the shares, roughly 7.87 Million MLHR shares worth $237.45 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9% or 5.3 Million shares worth $159.85 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Parnassus Endeavor Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 4455000 shares estimated at $134.36 Million under it, the former controlled 7.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 3% of the shares, roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $53.86 Million.

