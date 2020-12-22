In the latest trading session, 3,870,985 GrowGeneration Corp.(NASDAQ:GRWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.67 changing hands around $2.02 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.23 Billion. GRWG’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.21% off its 52-week high of $41.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 93.56% up since then. When we look at GrowGeneration Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.2 Million.

Analysts give the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GRWG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GrowGeneration Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.57- on Monday, Dec 21 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.92%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRWG’s forecast low is $27 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.61% for it to hit the projected low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrowGeneration Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +479.34% over the past 6 months, a 50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GrowGeneration Corp. will rise +800%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 216.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 138.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.88 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that GrowGeneration Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $66.15 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.39 Million and $32.98 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 131.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.1%. The 2020 estimates are for GrowGeneration Corp. earnings to increase by 122.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.61% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares while 50.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.18%. There are 166 institutions holding the GrowGeneration Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.59% of the shares, roughly 2.41 Million GRWG shares worth $38.59 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 1.75 Million shares worth $28.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1461974 shares estimated at $12.34 Million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 984.2 Thousand shares worth around $15.73 Million.

