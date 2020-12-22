In the latest trading session, 1,505,972 GreenPower Motor Company Inc.(NASDAQ:GP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.16 changing hands around $1.16 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $414.13 Million. GP’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.21% off its 52-week high of $32.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.23% up since then. When we look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 678.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GP’s forecast low is $23 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.09% for it to hit the projected low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.9% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares while 9.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.16%. There are 22 institutions holding the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock share, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.21% of the shares, roughly 1.38 Million GP shares worth $16.51 Million.

Arosa Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 90Thousand shares worth $1.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 49394 shares estimated at $975.53 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 21.7 Thousand shares worth around $260.15 Thousand.

