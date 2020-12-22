In the latest trading session, 6,503,609 Gran Tierra Energy Inc.(NYSE:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.19 Million. GTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -305.88% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.06% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 Million.

Analysts give the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GTE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) trade information

Although GTE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.408 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 17.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTE’s forecast low is $0.23 with $0.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +97.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.43 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2019 will be $180.64 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.92% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 40.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.99%. There are 90 institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 22.56% of the shares, roughly 82.78 Million GTE shares worth $19.23 Million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.31% or 41.49 Million shares worth $9.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard Energy Index Fund. With 7957624 shares estimated at $2.31 Million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Energy Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 2.75 Million shares worth around $802.19 Thousand.

