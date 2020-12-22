In the latest trading session, 2,603,921 GigCapital3, Inc.(NYSE:GIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.07 changing hands around -$0.38 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $314.09 Million. GIK’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.55% off its 52-week high of $14.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.79, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.89% up since then. When we look at GigCapital3, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 971.22 Million.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GigCapital3, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of GigCapital3, Inc. shares while 45.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.16%. There are 35 institutions holding the GigCapital3, Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.29% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million GIK shares worth $13.62 Million.

Omni Partners LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 1.21 Million shares worth $11.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 360000 shares estimated at $3.58 Million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 1.2% of the shares, roughly 310.67 Thousand shares worth around $3.09 Million.

