In the latest trading session, 1,208,166 GAN Limited(NASDAQ:GAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.23 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $511.23 Million. GAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.02% off its 52-week high of $28.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 38.48% up since then. When we look at GAN Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 952.9 Million.

Analysts give the GAN Limited (GAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GAN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GAN Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Although GAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.28- on Friday, Dec 18 added 5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GAN’s forecast low is $27 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.7% for it to hit the projected low.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.5%. The 2020 estimates are for GAN Limited earnings to increase by 119.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.85% of GAN Limited shares while 43.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.82%. There are 136 institutions holding the GAN Limited stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million GAN shares worth $23.71 Million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 841.5 Thousand shares worth $14.22 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 1044800 shares estimated at $21.47 Million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.5% of the shares, roughly 446.5 Thousand shares worth around $7.55 Million.

