In the latest trading session, 9,848,777 GameStop Corp.(NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.53 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08 Billion. GME’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.05% off its 52-week high of $19.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 83.45% up since then. When we look at GameStop Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.81 Million.

Analysts give the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GME as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Although GME has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.35- on Monday, Dec 21 added 5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.46, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $1.6 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -89.7% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +221.53% over the past 6 months, a -968.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GameStop Corp. will rise +30.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.42 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $1.21 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.19 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.7%. The 2020 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to increase by 33.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.75% of GameStop Corp. shares while 122.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 160.11%. There are 288 institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.67% of the shares, roughly 9.53 Million GME shares worth $97.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.33% or 8.6 Million shares worth $87.73 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 6978267 shares estimated at $27.98 Million under it, the former controlled 10.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.96% of the shares, roughly 3.46 Million shares worth around $57.25 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored