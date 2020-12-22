In the latest trading session, 38,431,847 FuelCell Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.38 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.02 Billion. FCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.58% off its 52-week high of $11.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.97 Million.

Analysts give the FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FCEL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.73-3 on Friday, Dec 18 added 3.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -41.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FCEL’s forecast low is $1.5 with $8.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -84.01% for it to hit the projected low.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +318.75% over the past 6 months, a 67.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FuelCell Energy, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.05 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 01, 2021 will be $23.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.4%. The 2020 estimates are for FuelCell Energy, Inc. earnings to increase by 80.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.82% of FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares while 32.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.59%. There are 172 institutions holding the FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.45% of the shares, roughly 19Million FCEL shares worth $40.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 14.06 Million shares worth $30.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9734859 shares estimated at $99.3 Million under it, the former controlled 3.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 5.65 Million shares worth around $12.09 Million.

