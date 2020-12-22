In the latest trading session, 2,227,288 Express, Inc.(NYSE:EXPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.09 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.79 Million. EXPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -384.4% off its 52-week high of $5.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.71% up since then. When we look at Express, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.3 Million.

Analysts give the Express, Inc. (EXPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EXPR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Express, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Although EXPR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.17 on Friday, Dec 18 added 6.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXPR’s forecast low is $1 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Express, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -36.63% over the past 6 months, a 3653.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Express, Inc. will drop -463.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -40.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $424.72 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Express, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $387.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $606.73 Million and $289.69 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Express, Inc. earnings to decrease by -3669.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.62% of Express, Inc. shares while 70.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.76%. There are 107 institutions holding the Express, Inc. stock share, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 6.06 Million EXPR shares worth $3.69 Million.

Divisar Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 5.58 Million shares worth $3.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 1616238 shares estimated at $2.46 Million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 1.52 Million shares worth around $925.42 Thousand.

