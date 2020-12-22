In the latest trading session, 3,625,049 Eastman Kodak Company(NYSE:KODK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.43 changing hands around -$0.16 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $727.65 Million. KODK’s current price is a discount, trading about -536.27% off its 52-week high of $60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.09% up since then. When we look at Eastman Kodak Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.93 Million.

Analysts give the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KODK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eastman Kodak Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Although KODK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.30- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 8.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -89.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KODK’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -89.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Eastman Kodak Company earnings to decrease by -280.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12% per year.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.06% of Eastman Kodak Company shares while 20.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.57%. There are 154 institutions holding the Eastman Kodak Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.57% of the shares, roughly 2.75 Million KODK shares worth $24.28 Million.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 2.53 Million shares worth $22.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1722136 shares estimated at $15.19 Million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 807.63 Thousand shares worth around $7.12 Million.

