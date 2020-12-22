In the latest trading session, 3,485,469 DISH Network Corporation(NASDAQ:DISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.98 changing hands around -$0.79 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.26 Billion. DISH’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.07% off its 52-week high of $42.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 41.03% up since then. When we look at DISH Network Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 Million.

Analysts give the DISH Network Corporation (DISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DISH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DISH Network Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Although DISH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $33.82- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 13.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DISH’s forecast low is $15 with $88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +203.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -48.24% for it to hit the projected low.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DISH Network Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.33% over the past 6 months, a -3.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DISH Network Corporation will rise +8.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 469.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.41 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that DISH Network Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $4.25 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.24 Billion and $3.22 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.1%. The 2020 estimates are for DISH Network Corporation earnings to decrease by -12.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.21% of DISH Network Corporation shares while 80.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.49%. There are 637 institutions holding the DISH Network Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 29.51 Million DISH shares worth $856.72 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 26.24 Million shares worth $761.78 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18219037 shares estimated at $528.9 Million under it, the former controlled 6.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 6.84 Million shares worth around $198.51 Million.

