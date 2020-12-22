In the latest trading session, 1,522,746 CyberArk Software Ltd.(NASDAQ:CYBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $146.59 changing hands around $1.51 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.68 Billion. CYBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.01% off its 52-week high of $151. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.59% up since then. When we look at CyberArk Software Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 862.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.76 Million.

Analysts give the CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CYBR as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

Instantly CYBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $151 on Monday, Dec 21 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.84, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYBR’s forecast low is $100 with $170 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.78% for it to hit the projected low.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CyberArk Software Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +45.18% over the past 6 months, a -34.3% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CyberArk Software Ltd. will drop -38.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $128.95 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that CyberArk Software Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $112.74 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $129.66 Million and $105.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.1%. The 2020 estimates are for CyberArk Software Ltd. earnings to increase by 27.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.3% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares while 88.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.47%. There are 474 institutions holding the CyberArk Software Ltd. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.84% of the shares, roughly 2.61 Million CYBR shares worth $269.8 Million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 1.88 Million shares worth $194.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 579866 shares estimated at $59.97 Million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.5% of the shares, roughly 571.65 Thousand shares worth around $59.12 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored