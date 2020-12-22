In the latest trading session, 2,528,254 CURO Group Holdings Corp.(NYSE:CURO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.81 changing hands around -$1.78 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $605.51 Million. CURO’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.51% off its 52-week high of $20.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.84% up since then. When we look at CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 830.84 Million.

Analysts give the CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CURO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Although CURO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -10.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.81- on Friday, Dec 18 added 28.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is 0.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 538.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CURO’s forecast low is $16 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.04% for it to hit the projected low.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CURO Group Holdings Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +78.22% over the past 6 months, a -34.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CURO Group Holdings Corp. will drop -78.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.52 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $200.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $302.29 Million and $280.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for CURO Group Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 597.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.46% per year.

CURO Dividends

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 30, 2020. The 2.5% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 2.5% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.15% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares while 32.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.92%. There are 135 institutions holding the CURO Group Holdings Corp. stock share, with FFL Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 2.28 Million CURO shares worth $16.08 Million.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 1.99 Million shares worth $14.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 587105 shares estimated at $4.14 Million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 427.91 Thousand shares worth around $3.7 Million.

