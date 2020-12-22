In the latest trading session, 2,800,404 Sumo Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.07 changing hands around $3.57 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.49 Billion. SUMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.82% off its 52-week high of $35.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.95% up since then. When we look at Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Analysts give the Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.89, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUMO’s forecast low is $26 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.49% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares while 60.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.28%. There are 102 institutions holding the Sumo Logic, Inc. stock share, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.3% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million SUMO shares worth $140.57 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 5.39 Million shares worth $117.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. With 790900 shares estimated at $17.24 Million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 539.15 Thousand shares worth around $11.75 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored