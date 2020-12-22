In the latest trading session, 3,401,534 Presidio Property Trust, Inc.(NASDAQ:SQFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.49 changing hands around $0.72 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.89 Million. SQFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.52% off its 52-week high of $10.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.46% up since then. When we look at Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 806.23 Million.

Analysts give the Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SQFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) trade information

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. earnings to decrease by -118%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SQFT Dividends

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020. The 4.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 4.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)’s Major holders

