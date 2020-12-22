In the latest trading session, 7,141,541 Acasti Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:ACST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.68 Million. ACST’s current price is a discount, trading about -1000% off its 52-week high of $2.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32% up since then. When we look at Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.65 Million.

Analysts give the Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACST as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Although ACST has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.275 on Friday, Dec 18 added 9.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.9%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 854.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 128.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACST’s forecast low is $0.25 with $0.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0% for it to hit the projected low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 30.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.64% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares while 1.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 27 institutions holding the Acasti Pharma Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 283.8 Thousand ACST shares worth $56.82 Thousand.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 251.9 Thousand shares worth $50.43 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

