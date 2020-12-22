In the latest trading session, 4,686,817 Abeona Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:ABEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.55 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $152.72 Million. ABEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -180% off its 52-week high of $4.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 36.13% up since then. When we look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Analysts give the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ABEO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 209.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABEO’s forecast low is $3 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +416.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 93.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37%. The 2020 estimates are for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.24% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares while 38.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.83%. There are 121 institutions holding the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 5.5 Million ABEO shares worth $5.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 3.9 Million shares worth $3.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1846180 shares estimated at $1.88 Million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million shares worth around $2.19 Million.

