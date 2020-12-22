In the latest trading session, 1,473,507 Contango Oil & Gas Company(NYSE:MCF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.34 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $406.43 Million. MCF’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.87% off its 52-week high of $4.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.1% up since then. When we look at Contango Oil & Gas Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts give the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MCF as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Instantly MCF is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.54-7 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 7.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) is 0.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCF’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Contango Oil & Gas Company earnings to increase by 37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.74% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares while 36.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69%. There are 92 institutions holding the Contango Oil & Gas Company stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.5% of the shares, roughly 10.37 Million MCF shares worth $13.89 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 5.92 Million shares worth $7.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. With 3721880 shares estimated at $4.99 Million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.56 Million shares worth around $4.77 Million.

