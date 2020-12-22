In the latest trading session, 3,034,850 Collective Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.57 changing hands around $1.57 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $258Million. CGRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.75% off its 52-week high of $16.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.89% up since then. When we look at Collective Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.66 Million.

Analysts give the Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CGRO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) trade information

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Collective Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Collective Growth Corporation shares while 64.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.55%. There are 34 institutions holding the Collective Growth Corporation stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 2Million CGRO shares worth $19.71 Million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.9% or 900Thousand shares worth $8.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. With 150300 shares estimated at $1.48 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 46.37 Thousand shares worth around $455.8 Thousand.

