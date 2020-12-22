In the latest trading session, 7,479,908 Cinedigm Corp.(NASDAQ:CIDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.74 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $98.6 Million. CIDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -710.81% off its 52-week high of $6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.22% up since then. When we look at Cinedigm Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.46 Million.

Analysts give the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CIDM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cinedigm Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Although CIDM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.9009 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 17.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 432.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 51.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 271.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIDM’s forecast low is $2 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +372.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 170.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cinedigm Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -67.78% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cinedigm Corp. will rise +84.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.57 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cinedigm Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $8.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.51 Million and $7.74 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Cinedigm Corp. earnings to increase by 21.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.81% of Cinedigm Corp. shares while 18.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.35%. There are 34 institutions holding the Cinedigm Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.76% of the shares, roughly 4.88 Million CIDM shares worth $2.76 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.06% or 1.38 Million shares worth $778.37 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 786863 shares estimated at $444.66 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 565Thousand shares worth around $319.28 Thousand.

