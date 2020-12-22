In the latest trading session, 1,180,490 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CATB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.18 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.78 Million. CATB’s current price is a discount, trading about -294.04% off its 52-week high of $8.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.66% up since then. When we look at Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 Million.

Analysts give the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CATB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

Instantly CATB is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.35-7 on Friday, Dec 18 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 469.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 94.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need an upside of 1000.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CATB’s forecast low is $24 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1000.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1000.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 54.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 43.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.62%. There are 77 institutions holding the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.18% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million CATB shares worth $18.87 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 1.12 Million shares worth $6.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1781000 shares estimated at $10.29 Million under it, the former controlled 8.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 6.07% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million shares worth around $7.05 Million.

