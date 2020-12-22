In the latest trading session, 4,668,627 Borr Drilling Limited(NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $215.85 Million. BORR’s current price is a discount, trading about -812% off its 52-week high of $9.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.243, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.7% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 Million.

Analysts give the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BORR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Although BORR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.13 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 11.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 0.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 30% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $0.34 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +200% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -66% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Borr Drilling Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -26.47% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Limited will rise +54%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.7 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $90.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.9 Million and $104.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Borr Drilling Limited earnings to increase by 47.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.98% of Borr Drilling Limited shares while 45.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.14%. There are 46 institutions holding the Borr Drilling Limited stock share, with Artemis Investment Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.16% of the shares, roughly 11.36 Million BORR shares worth $6.25 Million.

Lodbrok Capital, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 3.58 Million shares worth $1.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2120213 shares estimated at $1.17 Million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $1.15 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored