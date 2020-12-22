In the latest trading session, 1,416,911 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:BRPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.21 changing hands around $28.61 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $141.99 Million. BRPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.69% off its 52-week high of $76.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.58% up since then. When we look at Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 210.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.04 Million.

Analysts give the Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BRPA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) trade information

Instantly BRPA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 116.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $76.99- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 26.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.36%, with the 5-day performance at 3.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) is 4.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings to increase by 983.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.78% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares while 13.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.31%. There are 6 institutions holding the Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Magnetar Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2020, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 185Thousand BRPA shares worth $1.94 Million.

Bluefin Trading, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 87.9 Thousand shares worth $922.95 Thousand as of Jun 29, 2020.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored