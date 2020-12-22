In the latest trading session, 1,045,375 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:BCLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.4. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.2 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $164.15 Million. BCLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -245.19% off its 52-week high of $17.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.67, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29.42% up since then. When we look at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 944.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts give the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BCLI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Although BCLI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.47-4 on Friday, Dec 18 added 4.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 332.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCLI’s forecast low is $20 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +380.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 284.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -52.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.85% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares while 22.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.45%. There are 108 institutions holding the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 1.87 Million BCLI shares worth $31.69 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 1.2 Million shares worth $20.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 656526 shares estimated at $11.11 Million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 635.99 Thousand shares worth around $3.51 Million.

