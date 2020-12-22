In the latest trading session, 7,887,254 Ballard Power Systems Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.92 changing hands around $1.13 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.22 Billion. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.24% off its 52-week high of $22.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.39% up since then. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.5 Million.

Analysts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLDP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.86- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 5.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLDP’s forecast low is $18 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.4 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $29.17 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.88 Million and $24Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.03% per year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.65% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares while 24.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.74%. There are 279 institutions holding the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.53% of the shares, roughly 9.88 Million BLDP shares worth $149.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 5.55 Million shares worth $83.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were American Century Growth Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 2150730 shares estimated at $32.48 Million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 1.56 Million shares worth around $32.05 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored