In the latest trading session, 1,772,643 Array Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.08 changing hands around $1.08 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.47 Billion. ARRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.36% off its 52-week high of $50.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32.57% up since then. When we look at Array Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 Million.

Analysts give the Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ARRY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Array Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARRY’s forecast low is $37 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Array Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 165.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.83% per year.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 1174300 shares estimated at $43.27 Million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 850.91 Thousand shares worth around $31.36 Million.

