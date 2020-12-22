In the latest trading session, 3,063,379 Anterix Inc.(NASDAQ:ATEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.94 changing hands around $14.47 or 0.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $768.71 Million. ATEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.43% off its 52-week high of $57.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.96% up since then. When we look at Anterix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.42 Million.

Analysts give the Anterix Inc. (ATEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATEX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Anterix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.72.

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) trade information

Instantly ATEX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 49.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $49.99- on Monday, Dec 21 added 12.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 933.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATEX’s forecast low is $30 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anterix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.04% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anterix Inc. will drop -38.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Anterix Inc. earnings to increase by 20.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.88% of Anterix Inc. shares while 91.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.24%. There are 138 institutions holding the Anterix Inc. stock share, with Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 30.01% of the shares, roughly 5.25 Million ATEX shares worth $171.76 Million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 1.36 Million shares worth $44.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 317484 shares estimated at $10.38 Million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 257.14 Thousand shares worth around $8.41 Million.

