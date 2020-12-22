In the latest trading session, 2,245,718 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.1 changing hands around $0.37 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $918.08 Million. AXL’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.68% off its 52-week high of $10.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.14% up since then. When we look at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 Million.

Analysts give the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AXL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Instantly AXL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.26-1 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXL’s forecast low is $6 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.93% for it to hit the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.2% over the past 6 months, a -106.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.44 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 Billion and $1.34 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.1%. The 2020 estimates are for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -737.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.56% per year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. shares while 94.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.52%. There are 282 institutions holding the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.58% of the shares, roughly 16.52 Million AXL shares worth $95.32 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.75% or 12.17 Million shares worth $70.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 7199116 shares estimated at $57.3 Million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 3.65% of the shares, roughly 4.13 Million shares worth around $29.18 Million.

