Analysts give the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NMTR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Instantly NMTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.05 on Friday, Dec 18 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 292.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NMTR’s forecast low is $3 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +390.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.2%. The 2020 estimates are for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.73% of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares while 14.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.91%. There are 44 institutions holding the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.11% of the shares, roughly 25.72 Million NMTR shares worth $20.96 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 921.35 Thousand shares worth $750.9 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 514938 shares estimated at $419.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 200.25 Thousand shares worth around $163.2 Thousand.

