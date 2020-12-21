In the latest trading session, 2,534,511 Kronos Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:KRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.21 changing hands around $1.75 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.97 Billion. KRON’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.47% off its 52-week high of $39.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.58% up since then. When we look at Kronos Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 573.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.28 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KRON as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kronos Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.
Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KRON’s forecast low is $36 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.24% for it to hit the projected low.
Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Kronos Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -139.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 780676 shares estimated at $21.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 344.25 Thousand shares worth around $9.67 Million.
This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!
There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!
Sponsored