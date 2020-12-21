In the latest trading session, 2,534,511 Kronos Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:KRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.21 changing hands around $1.75 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.97 Billion. KRON’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.47% off its 52-week high of $39.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.58% up since then. When we look at Kronos Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 573.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.28 Million.

Analysts give the Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KRON as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kronos Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KRON’s forecast low is $36 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Kronos Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -139.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 780676 shares estimated at $21.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 344.25 Thousand shares worth around $9.67 Million.

