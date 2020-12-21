In the latest trading session, 1,105,104 INSU Acquisition Corp. II(NASDAQ:INAQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.2 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $446.81 Million. INAQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.9% off its 52-week high of $15.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.34% up since then. When we look at INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 Million.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) trade information

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (INAQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for INSU Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)’s Major holders

