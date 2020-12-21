In the latest trading session, 1,326,868 Inhibrx, Inc.(NASDAQ:INBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.33 changing hands around -$2.67 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.79 Billion. INBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.69% off its 52-week high of $50.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.89% up since then. When we look at Inhibrx, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 303.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.82 Million.

Analysts give the Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INBX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Inhibrx, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29, meaning bulls need a downside of -38.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INBX’s forecast low is $28 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Inhibrx, Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.35% of Inhibrx, Inc. shares while 36.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.83%. There are 40 institutions holding the Inhibrx, Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.07% of the shares, roughly 5.31 Million INBX shares worth $95.51 Million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 2.13 Million shares worth $38.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1005046 shares estimated at $18.09 Million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 669.25 Thousand shares worth around $11.4 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored