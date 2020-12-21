In the latest trading session, 2,553,601 Arvinas, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.95 changing hands around -$2.3 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.26 Billion. ARVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.3% off its 52-week high of $75.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.68, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.46% up since then. When we look at Arvinas, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts give the Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ARVN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arvinas, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Although ARVN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $75.36- on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68%, with the 5-day performance at 1.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is 1.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARVN’s forecast low is $36 with $129 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -47.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arvinas, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +113.07% over the past 6 months, a 31.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arvinas, Inc. will drop -42.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.74 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arvinas, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $6.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.89 Million and $6.24 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Arvinas, Inc. earnings to increase by 72.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.04% of Arvinas, Inc. shares while 76.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.27%. There are 204 institutions holding the Arvinas, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 4.48 Million ARVN shares worth $105.8 Million.

Canaan Partners IX LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 3.99 Million shares worth $94.19 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1387521 shares estimated at $29.01 Million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 692.09 Thousand shares worth around $14.47 Million.

