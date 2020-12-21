In the latest trading session, 5,645,400 Triterras, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.45 changing hands around -$0.64 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $703.01 Million. TRIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.53% off its 52-week high of $15.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 8.88% up since then. When we look at Triterras, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts give the Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TRIT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Triterras, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need an upside of 124.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRIT’s forecast low is $16 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +172.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 89.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Triterras, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

