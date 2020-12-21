In the latest trading session, 1,251,401 Team, Inc.(NYSE:TISI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11 changing hands around $0.7 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $336.91 Million. TISI’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.45% off its 52-week high of $16.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.91% up since then. When we look at Team, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 328.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.47 Million.

Analysts give the Team, Inc. (TISI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TISI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Team, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Instantly TISI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.30- on Friday, Dec 18 added 10.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 997.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TISI’s forecast low is $9 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Team, Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $238.51 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Team, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $234.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $287.81 Million and $236.84 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Team, Inc. earnings to increase by 50.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11% per year.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of Team, Inc. shares while 86.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.87%. There are 177 institutions holding the Team, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 4.57 Million TISI shares worth $25.14 Million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 2.46 Million shares worth $13.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 1946590 shares estimated at $16.95 Million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 4.34% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million shares worth around $7.32 Million.

