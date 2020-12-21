In the latest trading session, 2,540,164 Tuscan Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:THCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.89 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $492.87 Million. THCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.71% off its 52-week high of $17.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.05% up since then. When we look at Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 Million.

Analysts give the Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended THCB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Instantly THCB is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.68- on Monday, Dec 14 added 11.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 370.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 169.99 days.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.85% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares while 76.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.05%. There are 56 institutions holding the Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock share, with Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.21% of the shares, roughly 2.91 Million THCB shares worth $29.65 Million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 2.56 Million shares worth $26.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 610840 shares estimated at $6.22 Million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 304.13 Thousand shares worth around $3.1 Million.

