In the latest trading session, 1,155,582 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TARS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.62 changing hands around $3.84 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.01 Billion. TARS’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.36% off its 52-week high of $63.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.13% up since then. When we look at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 297.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.01 Million.

Analysts give the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TARS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TARS’s forecast low is $33 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -254.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s Major holders

