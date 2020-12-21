In the latest trading session, 1,261,210 Tantech Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:TANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.56 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.52 Million. TANH’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.97% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.08% up since then. When we look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 Million.

Analysts give the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TANH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.58 on Monday, Dec 21 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings to decrease by -418.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.71% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares while 1.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.37%. There are 7 institutions holding the Tantech Holdings Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 393.75 Thousand TANH shares worth $980.44 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 95.86 Thousand shares worth $238.7 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

