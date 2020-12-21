In the latest trading session, 1,985,235 SOS Limited(NYSE:SOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around $0.26 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.07 Million. SOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -158.62% off its 52-week high of $6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.02% up since then. When we look at SOS Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 527.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 357.49 Million.

Analysts give the SOS Limited (SOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SOS Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.75-1 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 14.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 762.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOS’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +762.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 762.07% for it to hit the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.03 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOS Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2019 will be $22.97 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.4%. The 2020 estimates are for SOS Limited earnings to increase by 98.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.76% of SOS Limited shares while 1.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.86%. There are 17 institutions holding the SOS Limited stock share, with Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 88.7 Thousand SOS shares worth $165.88 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 37.22 Thousand shares worth $69.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

