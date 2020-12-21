In the latest trading session, 11,324,092 SolarWinds Corporation(NYSE:SWI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.06 changing hands around $1.88 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.12 Billion. SWI’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.56% off its 52-week high of $24.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.39% up since then. When we look at SolarWinds Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.82 Million.

Analysts give the SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SWI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SolarWinds Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) trade information

Instantly SWI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 13.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.14- on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 15.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWI’s forecast low is $14 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.83% for it to hit the projected low.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SolarWinds Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -25.21% over the past 6 months, a 15.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SolarWinds Corporation will rise +4.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263.94 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that SolarWinds Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $269.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.39 Million and $248.46 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for SolarWinds Corporation earnings to increase by 117.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.4% per year.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.4% of SolarWinds Corporation shares while 96.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.69%. There are 209 institutions holding the SolarWinds Corporation stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 41.43% of the shares, roughly 130.12 Million SWI shares worth $2.65 Billion.

Thoma Bravo, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 33.76% or 106.02 Million shares worth $2.16 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. With 2669240 shares estimated at $49.01 Million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 1.96 Million shares worth around $44.79 Million.

